/2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shipping Commences

The wait is over and the highly anticipated 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon begins arriving at dealers. That means pretty soon the street across U.S. and Canada will be awash with these 640 horsepower monsters, prowling the streets looking for fights.

Actually, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon might prove a rare sight as they are only making 3,300 units of it. Of that 3,000 is for the U.S. and only 300 for Canada, and the rest of the world only gets to watch. Dubbed “the industry’s first and only purpose-built, street-legal production drag car,” the Demon boasts some truly mind-boggling numbers. The most significant is the quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour, making it the world’s fastest quarter-mile production vehicle. As for the most mundane 0-60 time, that takes only 2.3 seconds and it might be accompanied by an elegant wheelie.

“The people who bought a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are performance enthusiasts to the core, and having a custom car with accessories that improve overall performance is critical,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “With that passion for both performance and their new limited-production Demon in mind, we’ve pulled together a collection of materials designed to help them learn about, track, protect and maintain the newest member of the family. These accessories are designed to build on the exclusivity and future collectability of this limited-production car.”

Each production Dodge Demon comes with a bunch of exclusive accessories and option:

Each Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes with a collectible leather-bound track tech manual written by the editors of Hot Rod magazine

Demon Authentication Package, available at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1, includes a carbon-fiber Certicard, as well as individual build sheets packaged in a hermetically sealed sleeve placed inside an archive portfolio, designed to manage and protect all original Challenger SRT Demon documents

Available personalized satin stretch indoor custom car cover matches each owner’s paint scheme and has their chosen name embroidered on it for a U.S. MSRP of $695

Available personalized Demon Crate, including all of the necessary performance parts to unleash the full potential 840 horsepower, available for a U.S. MSRP of $1

Rear-seat Delete Package designed to retrofit Challenger SRT Demons ordered with rear seat option, available exclusively through Mopar

Demon Street Tire Package for customers who want to keep their drag radials fresh for track use only, available exclusively through Mopar

Available Demon-licensed parts include Speedlogix’s four-point harness bar and Racelogic’s new Demon exclusive VBOX Video HD2 data logger and in-car camera system

