/2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Is the King of Slopes

GMC is not really known as a fun car maker. All of their products are practical SUVs and trucks, and quite serious ones at that, too. But at this year’s Lons Angeles Auto Show they are revealing another side, one that is adventures enough to make something like this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept.

Basically a jacked-up Sierra with tracks instead of wheels, GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain is designed to tackle snow-covered terrain, especially steep slopes. The truck is more capable than a tank even, thanks to its powerful 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine, the Mattracks tracks, and the maneuverability its size enables. The vehicle also features a host of GMC accessories which you can order for your own truck.

GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain is a one-off concept, but there are a ton of aftermarket specialists that will be too happy to convert a regular Sierra to something like this for you. Of course, swapping wheels for tracks is an extreme modification, but there are other nice little tweaks that can make your truck more desirable. The All Mountain comes with wheel well and underbody LED lights, snowboard Racks, associated accessories by Thule, a kickass KICKER audio system, and RIGID E-Series 30-Inch Light Bar.

“With GMC’s focus on premium capability and design, we wanted to ensure that this concept took these signature attributes to an entirely new level,” said Carl Zipfel, GMC exterior designer. “The Sierra All Mountain concept Mattracks® technology enables the truck to conquer uncharted territory while highlighting premium interior features such as Bose speakers and upscale leather treatments.”

