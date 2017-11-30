General Motors has been stepping up their ‘package’ game for the brand’s various SUVs and trucks over the past few years as a way to increase the value of these cars in the eyes of customers. The latest of this bunch is the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition which gets some nice new options handpicked to make the big SUV look cooler.

If we cut to the chase here, what sets the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition apart from the regular models include black-painted 22-inch wheels with chrome inserts, polished exhaust tip, chrome mirror caps, and premium floor mats. The main highlight of the package, however, is the Onyx Black exterior paint work, a color that makes any American SUV cooler by making them look like they belong to a secretive government agency!

2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition package is available for 2WD or 4WD models and comes as standard with Open Road Package, which consists of the following goodies: nine-month trial of Sirius XM and NavTraffic; power sunroof and rear-seat entertainment system; Power-Retractable Assist Steps; the Enhanced Security Package including door and liftgate lock shields, glass breakage sensors, interior motion detectors, self-powered horn and vertical movement sensors; and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Automatic Braking.

“The Yukon Denali has always made a bold and powerful statement, and the Ultimate Black Edition takes that expression to a new level,” said Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC Trucks and Full-Size SUVs. “The Ultimate Black Edition provides our customers seeking the ultimate in performance and refinement with an opportunity to express themselves with a new and unique style.”

