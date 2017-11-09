/2018 Golf R Performance Pack Launches in UK

As if the standard Golf R wasn’t sporty enough Volkswagen announced the launch of a new optional kit for it which adds a tonne of spice of the already hot recipe. The new Golf R Performance Pack includes some delicious goodies designed to make the hot hatch look and feel like a true sports car.

The main features of 2018 Golf R Performance Pack for UK include ‘R-Performance’ brake system, a derestricted top speed, and 19-inch ‘Spielberg’ alloy wheels. You get silver brake calipers and built pin discs with an aluminium brake pot and a cast steel friction ring. You also get an extra rear spoiler lip which adds a useful 20 kilograms of downforce. And because the top speed limit is gone you can reach 166 mph in the hatchback and 168 mph in the Estate model.

Another great offering with the Golf R Performance Pack is a bespoke sports exhaust package for hatchback versions. It is made by Slovenian exhaust specialist Akrapovi?, and not only does it enhances the acoustics of the Golf R, it saves 7 kg compared to the standard system. The titanium exhaust comes with round tailpipes rather than oval and has valve control technology which works in tandem with the Golf R’s Driving Mode Selection options, which include Eco, Normal, Sport and Race.

2018 Golf R Performance Pack is available now priced at £2,300. The awesome exhaust system, only available for the hatchback, will set you back another £2,975.

