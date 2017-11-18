/2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Pricing Revealed

If the 1.5 liter version of the new Accord is not to your taste, in a couple of days you can buy the 2.0 liter model. Going on sale from November 20, the 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T, which is the most well-rounded version of the new family sedan, starts at $30,310 MSRP.

To that you have to add $890 for destination and handling, but still, that sounds like good value. That 2.0 liter unit is a peach of an engine, featuring VTEC Turbo direct-injected DOHC and developing 252 peak horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. This is the same basic engine they use in the Civic Type-R hot hatch. Economy-wise, it returns 23/34/27 mpg (city/highway/combined). You can have this engine with either a short-shift 6-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic.

2018 Honda Accord 2.0T also boasts a more rigid, lightweight and tightly sealed body and all-new chassis design, so to drive it should be as delightful as it is odd to look at.

Well, maybe odd is a bit unfair. But you can’t deny the looks of the new Accord is somewhat polarizing. You either love it or hate it with a passion. In terms of equipment, the standard kit on 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T include wireless device charging, segment-first auto Bluetooth phone pairing with Near Field Communication sensor technology, a 6-inch head-up display, customizable digital driver’s meter, 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and the next generation of HondaLink Assist connected-car technology. Higher trim levels including Touring get an upgraded 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen.

2018 Accord 2.0T Trims, MSRP & EPA

Trim / Transmission MSRP MSRP Including $890 Destination EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(city / highway/ combined) Accord 2.0T Sport / 6MT $30,310 $31,200 22 / 32 / 26 Accord 2.0T Sport / 10AT $30,310 $31,200 22 / 32 / 26 Accord 2.0T EX-L / 10AT $31,970 $32,860 23 / 34 / 27 Accord 2.0T EX-L Navi / 10AT $32,970 $33,860 23 / 34 / 27 Touring / 10AT $35,800 $36,690 22 / 32 / 26

