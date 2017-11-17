/2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Priced from $33,400

Putting their fuel cell plans aside for a while, Honda is going to focus on stepping up their hybrid game in America. And so on December 1 they will launch the new 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, a decidedly green-looking sedan that starts at a fairly reasonable $33,400.

At that price you get a well-appointed basic model with highlights such as smart start and entry, dual zone air con, 8 inch display, USB, HD radio, rear camera, Honda Sensing safety pack with Lane Watch, stability assist, driver and front passenger front, side and knee airbags, 18 inch alloys, LED daytimers, rain-sensing wipes, and… The $36,600 Touring model adds Navigation with Charging Infrastructure Information, leather steering, 8-way electric seat for the driver with memory, 4-way seats for the passenger, perforated leather, and Ultrasuede.

Powering the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine with a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack. The system generates 212 horsepower and offers a range of 340 miles and 47 miles of electric driving. You also get three selectable modes – Normal, Econ and Sport, and a special HV mode – is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes. But the 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined) fuel economy may not strike you as particularly brilliant. Still, this Clarity is eligible for a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500. So who cares!

