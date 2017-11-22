/2018 Hyundai Accent U.S. Pricing and Specs

It’s amazing how different the ‘economy’ cars of today are compared to those of just a few years ago. This is the new 2018 Hyundai Accent, a proper sedan that comes with very decent looks and features in its base model. And it starts from just $14,995.

Now that’s value, even though its 250 bucks higher than the previous modelyear! To give you a more concrete idea of what you get with a base 15 grand 2018 Hyundai Accent SE, the standard features include 5-inch color touchscreen audio system with rearview camera, Bluetooth phone interface, steering wheel mounted audio / cruise controls, spare tire and 15-inch wheels. Engine-wise, you get a 1.6-liter Gamma four-cylinder Gasoline Direct Injected (GDI) engine produces 130 horsepower and 119 lb.-ft. of torque.

That engine comes in the SE version mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but a 6-speed automatic as also available at extra charge. Higher trims, such as the SEL, also give you more tech, including Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, a 7-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 15-inch alloy wheels and dual charging USB. There is even a Limited trim available for 2018 Hyundai Accent with power sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a proximity key with push button start.

2018 Hyundai Accent MSRP

Model Transmission Suggested Retail* Accent Sedan SE 6-speed Manual Transmission $14,995 Accent Sedan SE 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC $15,995 Accent Sedan SEL 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC $17,295 Accent Sedan Limited 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC $18,895

*Freight charges for the 2018 model year Accent are $885.

