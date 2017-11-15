/2018 Infiniti QX80 Full-Size SUV Priced from $64,750

It is true that the SUV trend continues to shift towards smaller and smaller models. But there are still those who need a big and chunky utility car for their nuclear family. That’s where stuff like the new 2018 Infiniti QX80 come in. This is a luxury family bus designed for little else besides being a comfortable means of getting about.

And that is why such a big and expensive car can be had with 2WD. Most people who buy the 2018 Infiniti QX80 will use it for school run, soccer practice, and the occasional trip out of town to see grandma. They don’t need all-wheel-drive,so Infiniti won’t make them pay for it. Mind you, the price difference is not that great. The 2WD QX80 runs for $64,750, while the 4WD starts at $67,850.

Both models share the same 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine, which is another thing you don’t see often these days. This unit might drink gasoline like it’s Mountain Dew, but it’s smooth and torquey and sweet. 2018 Infiniti QX80 is also about as safe as car get, thanks to its size and also the host of safety features it comes with. The list includes Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.

As for practicality, the QX80 can be ordered with seven or even eight seats, meaning you are going to be the one taking your kids and their friends to school every damn day. You just make sure they don’t mess up that nice and luxurious handcrafted interior.

2018 Infiniti QX80 Upgrade Highlights:

Redesigned front hood, fascia, fenders and grille and rear fascia and hatch styling

INFINITI signature headlamps & tail lamps, restructured LED fog lamps & side indicators

Reimagined 20-inch and 22-inch wheel designs

New exterior colors: Moonstone White, Mineral Black and Champagne Quartz

INFINITI-first Smart Rear View Mirror feature added to Deluxe Technology Package

INFINITI InTouch Single Display

Refined interior, including an updated shift knob and wrapped upper instrument panel with contrast stitching

New leather wrapped and stitched horn pad, door trim and seat quilting on Deluxe Technology Package

New Saddle Brown interior with new Charcoal Burl Trim

Updated Wheat (high contrast from low contrast) and Graphite interiors

Revised Theater Package

