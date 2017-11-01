/2018 Jeep Wrangler Previewed Ahead of Los Angeles Debut

At the end of November and at the Los Angeles Auto Show Chrysler will reveal in full the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler facelift. But since it’s Halloween they decided to give Jeep fans a treat and revealed the first images of the legendary SUV. They also announced a full range of Mopar accessories and performance parts for the car.

The Wrangler is in many ways like the Porsche 911. It has a unique design that has to stay basically the same in every new generation, but introduce enough new features to warrant the title ‘new’ and keep fans happy. So you know you can’t expect radical changes in styling with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The evolutionary upgrades include new interpretations of keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps. The off-road experience is further enhanced in the new model with a new fold-down windshield, and you get dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations. Technical upgrades include the addition of advanced fuel-efficient powertrains and a host advanced safety and connectivity features.

As for the Mopar accessories for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the catalog includes more than 200 parts. The highlights of Performance Parts include lift kits, beadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and unique rock rails. There are a number of ‘firsts’ as well, such as roof rack and tailgate table, and more mundane stuff like variety of styles and designs, fuel doors and such.

Another cool feature is the high-top fender flares, can accommodate oversize 37-inch tires. Paired with the 2-inch lift kit, it makes the Wrangler even more capable in dealing with those rough grounds it calls its natural habitat. But this Jeep is not all about rock crawling and stuff like that. It’s also the perfect ‘lifestyle’ vehicle. You can have ski, snowboard and bicycle carriers, mesh and solid bikini tops for open-air fun, and you can order Rubicon off-road bumper guards if you just want to look cool.

