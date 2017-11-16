/2018 Kia Stinger U.S. Pricing Confirmed – From $31,900

Most reviewers are calling it the performance bargain of the year, the it’s easy to see why. The all-new 2018 Kia Stinger gran turismo sedan is one helluva machine for what it costs. And that’s with either of one of the available engine you can order it with.

The base price of $31,900 buys you a 2018 Kia Stinger with a 2.0 liter turbocharged developing 255 horsepower with 260 lb.-ft. of maximum torque. The Stinger GT with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 making 365 horsepower and and 376 lb.-ft. of torque starts at $38,350. You will hard-pressed to find another car with this level of awesomeness for under 40 grand.

It is recommended, however, that you dish out the extra dough for the GT. The base model comes with passive suspension and regular brakes, whereas 2018 Kia Stinger benefits from electronically controlled Dynamic Stability Damping Control and standard high-performance Brembo discs. High trim levels also get more safety and driver aids, such as:

Multiple Advance Driver Assistance systems work together to enhance the driving experience, including Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) and a height-adjustable color Head-Up Display (HUD).

2018 Kia Stinger MSRP

Stinger starts at $31,900

Stinger Premium starts at $37,100

GT starts at $38,350

GT1 starts at $43,250

GT2 starts at $49,200

All-wheel drive: $2,200

Destination: $900

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]