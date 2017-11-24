/2018 Mazda CX-5 Pricing and Options Announced
The popular compact crossover SUV that is the Mazda CX-5 arrives at dealerships nationwide in the beginning of December in 2018 guise with added features and a base price of $24,150 MSRP. The upgraded features and technology are set to make the CX-5 an even more enticing proposition to customers. 

Those customers are, quite frankly, spoiled for choice. There are a tone of crossovers out there to choose from in all shapes and forms. But only a handful of them offer the same desirable blend of style handling, features and affordability as the 2018 Mazda CX-5. The unique crossover has refreshing style and performance, enhanced in the new model with the addition of cylinder-deactivation technology for SKYACTIV-G 2.5 and safety and refinement updates at all trim levels.

As for the equipment, the new Mazda CX-5 gets standard leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift knob, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert standard across all models. The base model’s Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package adds High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic on/off headlights. Below you find the pricing for each trim along with the cost of optional paint jobs.

2018 Mazda CX-5 MSRP

Front-Wheel Drive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive
CX-5 Sport $24,150 $25,450
· Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package $625 $625
CX-5 Touring $26,215 $27,515
· Touring Preferred Package $1,200 $1,200
CX-5 Grand Touring $29,645 $30,945
· Grand Touring Premium Package $1,395 $1,395

Premium paint colors:

Soul Red Crystal $595
Machine Gray Metallic $300
Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200
