/2018 Mazda CX-5 Pricing and Options Announced

The popular compact crossover SUV that is the Mazda CX-5 arrives at dealerships nationwide in the beginning of December in 2018 guise with added features and a base price of $24,150 MSRP. The upgraded features and technology are set to make the CX-5 an even more enticing proposition to customers.
Those customers are, quite frankly, spoiled for choice. There are a tone of crossovers out there to choose from in all shapes and forms. But only a handful of them offer the same desirable blend of style handling, features and affordability as the 2018 Mazda CX-5. The unique crossover has refreshing style and performance, enhanced in the new model with the addition of cylinder-deactivation technology for SKYACTIV-G 2.5 and safety and refinement updates at all trim levels.
As for the equipment, the new Mazda CX-5 gets standard leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-wrapped shift knob, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert standard across all models. The base model’s Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package adds High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, rain-sensing windshield wipers and automatic on/off headlights. Below you find the pricing for each trim along with the cost of optional paint jobs.
2018 Mazda CX-5 MSRP
|Front-Wheel Drive
|i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive
|CX-5 Sport
|$24,150
|$25,450
|· Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package
|$625
|$625
|CX-5 Touring
|$26,215
|$27,515
|· Touring Preferred Package
|$1,200
|$1,200
|CX-5 Grand Touring
|$29,645
|$30,945
|· Grand Touring Premium Package
|$1,395
|$1,395
Premium paint colors:
|Soul Red Crystal
|$595
|Machine Gray Metallic
|$300
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica
|$200
