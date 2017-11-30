/2018 Mazda6 Makes a Good Thing Better

Los Angeles Auto Show saw the debut of a refreshed and enhanced version of the popular sedan Mazda6. With improved looks, technologies and features, the new 2018 Mazda6 is set to not only continue the success of its predecessor, but best it. And it seems to be well-equipped to do that.

If you were expecting radical changes in the design of 2018 Mazda6 you are going to be disappointed. The visual upgrades are limited to nip and tuck stuff around the lights and some new trims. But these small modifications do give the 6 a nice fresh look for the new year and make it seem more grown up than before. The standard LED headlights now integrate fog lamps so the chrome strips on the bumpers can be purely ornamental. You get new 17- and 19-inch wheel designs, and Soul Red Crystal as well as Machine Gray Metallic paint jobs usually reserved for sportier models.

Old Mazda fans will be pleased with the design and quality of cabin in 2018 Mazda6. The main highlights include, depending on the model, Sen wood, Nappa leather and UltraSuede on the doors, seats and dashboard. There is also redesigned, more comfortable seats, and a host of tech features such as 360? View Monitor, reconfigurable 7.0-inch TFT gauge display, 8.0-inch MAZDA CONNECT infotainment display, full-speed Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and windshield-projected Active Driving Display head-up unit.

In terms of powertrain the new Mazda6 launches with two options. The first is a SKYACTIV-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine with a six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission. The second option for higher trim levels is a turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine which is pretty potent at 250 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda6 benefits from Cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) standard G-Vectoring Control, a Mazda-exclusive technology that makes steering response more direct.

