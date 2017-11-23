/2018 Mercedes A-Class Interior Officially Revealed
Mercedes BenzNovember 23, 2017

2018 Mercedes A Class Interior 1 730x411 at 2018 Mercedes A Class Interior Officially Revealed

Just out of the blue Mercedes-Benz decided to release the first official photos of the 2018 Mercedes A-Class after a preview event in Germany. These photos, mind, show only the interior of the new premium hatchback. But at least they reveal the interior in full. And it’s pretty cool. 

Having a unified corporate look might such as Mercedes and all the other major automakers have does make the cars of a certain brand look pretty much identical. But on the upside it means that even smaller, cheaper models benefit from the cues of the bigger, more expensive ones. And that is the reason the cabin of the 2018 Mercedes A-Class looks very similar to that of an S-Class.

2018 Mercedes A Class Interior 11 730x470 at 2018 Mercedes A Class Interior Officially Revealed

You get the same sort of layout as the S-Class with a large screen dominating the top half of the dashboard, split into digital instruments on the left and infotainment on the right. There are round and very majestic turbine-look air vents, flanked by exquisite piano black or brushed trim pieces, and the whole console has a very clean and minimalist design as befits a luxurious car. The steering wheel, too, is a replica of the one you find in high-end models, with leather, metal and multiple controls.

Space-wise, 2018 Mercedes A-Class offers more of it than its predecessor. Utility value is increased by more shoulder-room (front +9 mm, rear +22 mm), elbow-room (front +35 mm, rear +36 mm) and headroom (front +7 mm, rear +8 mm). The luggage compartment has a capacity of 370 litres, an increase of 29 liters. Other notable highlights include energy-saving LED technology, Multicontour Seat package – powered, heated and ventilated, 60/40 split or optional 40/20/40 split, and…

