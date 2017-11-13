/2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ SUV and Coupe – In Detail

These days it is rare to find a high-performance V8 engine even in sports cars and luxury saloons. And yet for some reason Mercedes-Benz offers them in a mid-size SUV. That makes the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 a bit of a unicorn. We’re not sure whom this unicorn is built for exactly, but it’s a unicorn nonetheless.

Actually, there’s two of them. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 comes in both SUV and Coupe SUV variants. What we don’t get about this model, and recipe on the whole, is how on earth is it feasible? I mean, most of those looking for a hihgh-powered SUV also like big size. They are more likely to go for something like the GLS, or the X6M, stuff like that. True, a big engine in a small car always has its own appeal. But really, that is true only of sports coupes and hotrods, not urban SUVs.

Still, if you want a city-dwelling utility vehicle with 476 hp (510 in the S variant), the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ is the car for you. Thanks to AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive and an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9?speed sports transmission the GLC feels like a sports sedan to drive. Although, if you want true sportiness you should get the S model. While the regular version comes with a a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, the GLC 63 S benefits from an electronic one. Both models also get high-performance brakes and suspension to cope with the power.

Visually, the AMG treatment for the SUV and Coupe GLC adds new front and rear aprons. These include large air intakes, cool Panamericana grilles, discreet aero parts, and classy emblems. Inside you get sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather, combined with DINAMICA microfibre and ARTICO man-made leather with contrasting topstitching on the dashboard. The S also gets a Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather / DINAMICA microfibre, AMG badges in the front head restraints in combination with leather appointments and AMG instrument cluster with red highlights.

Technical data at a glance

AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500- 6250 rpm 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500- 6250 rpm Peak torque 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm 700 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission Fuel consumption combined 10.7–10.3 l/100 km 10.7 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions 244-234 g/km 244 g/km Efficiency class F F Weight (DIN/EC) 1925 kg*/ 2000 kg** 1935 kg*/ 2010 kg** Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 250 km/h*** 250 km/h***

* Kerb weight according to DIN, without driver; ** Kerb weight according to EC, with driver (75 kg); ***Electronically governed



AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupé AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Output 350 kW (476 hp) at 5500- 6250 rpm 375 kW (510 hp) at 5500- 6250 rpm Peak torque 650 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm 700 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission Fuel consumption combined 10.7–10.3 l/100 km 10.7 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions 244-234 g/km 244 g/km Efficiency class E F Weight (DIN/EC) 1935 kg*/ 2010 kg** 1945 kg*/ 2020 kg** Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 s 3.8 s Top speed 250 km/h*** 250 km/h***

* Kerb weight according to DIN, without driver; ** Kerb weight according to EC, with driver (75 kg); ***Electronically governed

