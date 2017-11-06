/2018 Nissan GT-R Pure Starts from $99,990

Remember how back when it was new the Nissan GT-R was supposed to be the “affordable” alternative to high-speed sports car? Well, that dream was never quite realized. But now they are having another crack at it with the 2018 Nissan GT-R Pure. Starting at just under 100 grand, the Pure is the cheapest new GT-R you can buy in America.

Now, $99,990 is not exactly cheap. But you have to take into account that the most expensive new GT-R, the Nismo edition, cost a mind-boggling $175,490. Compared to that the Nissan GT-R Pure seems like a bargain. And it’s the better choice anyway. Unless you are into the red accents and the really geeky details of the Nismo, the Pure is fast enough to satisfy the more hard-core speed freak.

It is not like Nissan GT-R Pure is a stripped-out model, either. The differences between the Pure and Premium grade, which is priced at $110,490, includes an 11-speaker Bose audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems, and Titanium exhaust system. Of course, if you are planning to track your new GT-R, then you should spend $128,490 and get the GT-R Track Edition which delivers a higher level of performance than the GT-R Pure and Premium models and features elements of the Nismo. Speaking of Nismo, the main highlights of that model include optimized aerodynamics, suspension and powertrain.

Powering the non-Nismo 2018 GT-R models in all trims is a 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, coupled with dual-clutch sequential 6-speed transmission, electronically controlled ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system. The Nismo gets an uprated version of this powertrain with 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque.

