/2018 Nissan Midnight Edition Lineup MSRP Announced

One of the best special edition series Nissan ever launched in the U.S. has been the Midnight series. The cool and menacing treatment this package gives to certain models has become very popular, especially as it’s very reasonably priced. Here’s how much it will cost you to Midnight-ify your own Nissan.

That is, if your Nissan is one of these models: Altima, Frontier, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Sentra, TITAN and TITAN XD. Each models gets its own unique Nissan Midnight touches, but some of the common features include black alloy wheels, “Midnight Edition” badge and black exterior accents. Available exterior colors include Black, Gun Metal and White.

2018 Nissan Midnight package for available models is priced as follows:

Altima SR Midnight Edition $1,095 USD Frontier SV Midnight Edition $995 USD Maxima SR Midnight Edition $1,195USD Pathfinder SL Midnight Edition $1,395 USD Rogue SV Midnight Edition $1,095 USD Sentra SR Midnight Edition $495 USD

As for the what you get with each Nissan Midnight model, the Altima 2.5 SR Midnight comes with 18-inch SR aluminum alloy wheels, black mirror caps, black spoiler, black “Altima” and “SR” rear emblems, and Prima-Tex-appointed seats, heated front seats, navigation. The Maxima SR Midnight gets sport spoiler, 19-inch gloss black alloys, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-RVM), driver-side seat memory, Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA). Murano Midnight SL features 20-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black outside mirrors, black roof rails, black license plate finisher, black V-Motion grille, black front and rear lower bumper accents and moldings. Pathfinder Midnight offers black outside mirrors, black roof rails, black license plate finisher, black V-Motion grille and 20-inch wheels. Rogue Midnight comes with black front and rear fascia accents, black V-motion grille, black roof rails, black rear license plate finisher and black badges. Sentra Midnight boasts 17-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black outside heated mirrors, black rear spoiler, black license plat finisher, black V-Motion grille, black fog light surround and black badging. Frontier Midnight (Crew Cab SV 4×2 and 4×4 automatic) comes with Gloss-black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, semi-gloss-black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles. And finally the TITAN and TITAN XD Midnight Editions, they get front grille with dark insert, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, black fender louvers and 20 inch black wheels.

