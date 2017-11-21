/2018 Nissan Murano Pricing & Specs
Handsome, well-built, and value-packed. These words describe the 2018 Nissan Murano rather well. The unpretentious SUV is one of the sportiest and most fun to drive large-ish SUVs in the market today. It also has a wide range of models with lots of kit and reasonable prices. 

So if you are looking for a new SUV, or to upgrade to one, the 2018 Nissan Murano is an option you should seriously look at. The latest version receives a number of significant enhancements to enhance its value even more. All grades now get Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) as standard. There is also revised center console and sharpened features on the exterior.

Speaking of the exterior, 2018 Nissan Murano has a distinct look about it, what with the V-motion front end, LED signature boomerang lights and the unique “floating” roof. The same goes for the interior where you get Zero Gravity front and outboard rear seating and enough light and air to give the cabin a lounge-like fee. Powering this unique family car us a  260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission. All-wheel-drive is optional.

Pricing for the 2018 Murano start from $30,550 USD for a front-wheel-drive S model. It is recommended, however, that you spend a little more and get one of the higher trim levels as they come with some really desirable options – Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), NissanConnect with Navigation, Motion-Activated Power Liftgate, Dual Panel Moonroof, and Intelligent Around View Monitor, to name some . The MSRP for all trim levels is as follows:

MSRP for the 2018 Nissan Murano:

Murano S FWD $30,550 USD
Murano SV FWD $33,850 USD
Murano SL FWD $38,250 USD
Murano Platinum FWD $41,980 USD
Murano S AWD $32,150 USD
Murano SV AWD $35,450 USD
Murano SL AWD $39,850 USD
Murano Platinum AWD $43,580 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

 

