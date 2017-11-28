/2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography – Specs, Details, Pricing

Land Rover has released the first details of the new 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography ahead of the luxury SUV’s debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The range-topping version of the new facelift series will become available to order tomorrow (Nov. 29) with unmatched levels of luxury and refinement, priced from £167,850.

Powering the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography is the new 404hp plug-in hybrid electric-petrol powertrain that makes RR SUVs among the greenest in their class. But since most people who are interested in the top-of-the-line trim have little regard for economy and all that, a 565hp V8 supercharged petrol engine is also available. The SVAutobiography comes exclusively in in long wheelbase because it has a special rear passenger compartment that rivals that of luxury private jets.

And that brings us to what really set 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography apart from the other available trims. This model features reclining airline-style seats with deep foam and up to 1.2 meters of leg room. There is also hot stone massage function and heated calf and foot rests. You also get power-closing rear doors like those on the Rolls-Royce Phantom which shuts the door at the touch of a button. Other notable highlights include Electrically deployable rear tables and integrated 10” Touchscreen rear entertainment screens with 4G internet access, concealed refrigerator between the twin rear seats, and Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor.

The SVAutobiography has a party piece too, in form of an exclusive new Zenith clock on the rear centre console, inspired by the Elite 6150 watch. The knurled bezel of the timepiece complements the finish on the start/stop button, gear selector and pedals. Stay tuned for more pictures and video of this high-end Range Rover over the coming days.

