/2018 Toyota Land Cruiser EU-Spec Detailed

The Land Cruiser family, including the Prado, is one of the world’s best-known and well-loved specimen of SUV. Though it never ranks among the top dogs in this segment, this Japanese tough guy has been a success story for the comp nay for the past 65 years. Here we take a deeper look at the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser, the European spec.

Thoroughly upgraded and enhanced for the European market and new model-year, the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser launches in the green continent with a 130 kW/177 DIN hp 2.8 D-4D turbodiesel. Depending on where you in Europe, you may also have the option of choosing between a 122 kW/164 DIN hp 2.7 VVT-i or 183 kW/249 DIN hp 4.0 VVT-i petrol engines. While these don’t seem all that powerful on paper, Toyota promises the EU-spec Land Cruiser lacks none of the nameplate’s legendary off-roadbility and effortless performance.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser also benefits from an improved design aiming to make the SUV more sophisticated and stylish. There is little evidence of the LC’s agricultural background in the new model, what with that glitzy front grille and fancy headlight. The classic YJ stance is there, however, and although it’s modernized you still get that mountain goat kind of look which promises unrivaled all-terrain capabilities. The interior is improved too, with ergonomically optimised and functionally grouped switchgear, a new dashboard design that incorporates the large, 8 inch Toyota Touch 2 with Go multimedia system,and 4.2” Multi-information Display.

The off-road prowess of 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser is due to a blend of traditional and modern features. The former has to do with body-on-frame construction and ground clearance, and the latter with technologies such as Torsen Limited Slip Differential (LSD), Multi-terrain Select System (MTS), and a host of cameras for better view of the path. Among the safety features you have Pre-Collision System (PCS) with a pedestrian recognition function, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Road Sign Assist (RSA), plus Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and a new, auto location Tyre Pressure Warning System (TPWS).

