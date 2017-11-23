/2018 Volkswagen Beetle (US-Spec) Priced from $20,220

The good old Beetle receives a number of updates for the new year, hoping it can regain some of it past glory with more features and a reasonable-ish price tag. The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle costs in America from $20,220, excluding an $850 destination charge.

Offered in Coupe and Convertible body styles, the US-spec 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is powered by a 174 horsepower version of VW’s renowned 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged TSI EA888 engine. This unit delivers EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg for regular trims – S, Coast, SE, and 26/34/29 for the tall Dune version. The 2018 model also comes with a new People First Warranty, a six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper warranty.

As for the features and options, the base 2018 Volkswagen Beetle S model comes as standard with a new Style & Comfort Package that offers the following: a 6.3-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment display; SiriusXM® satellite radio; Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect; Voice Control; KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; heated leatherette seats with lumbar adjustment; 17-inch “Philadelphia” aluminum-alloy wheels; body-color side sills and door handles; body-color door mirrors with integrated turn signals in mirrors; automatic headlights; auto-dimming rearview mirror; and rain-sensing wipers.

2018 Beetle SE adds: Climatronic® dual-zone automatic climate control; exterior chrome trim on the lower window; panoramic sunroof; and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. For added luxury, a new Premium Package is available for the SE, offering 18-inch “Disc” aluminum-alloy wheels; front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot); a 6.3-inch Discover Media touchscreen infotainment and navigation display; Fender® Premium Audio System; Bi-Xenon headlights; LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); LED taillights; LED license plate lights; and fog lights.

As for the Coast and Dune special editions, the former has features such as Deep Sea Teal exterior color option, a surfboard wood-look dashpad, cloth seating surfaces in “Pepita” houndstooth and sunroof, while the latter offers Fender Premium Audio System; and KESSY keyless access with push-button start.

