/2018 Volvo XC40 Production Begins in Ghent

The whole world appears to be quite fond of the new 2018 Volvo XC40. People can’t wait to get their hands on one, which is why the news of the small premium crossover starting production is of great moment. The first batch of the XC40s will be ready for delivery early next year.

Since the introduction of 2018 Volvo XC40, the Chinese-owned Swedish car maker has received more than 13,000 orders for it. It is easy to see why people like the XC40 even before they see it in the flesh. The car promises all the goodness we’ve come to known from other Volvo utility models in a small and efficient package. That’s a very appetizing recipe. The XC40 is built on the new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which will underpin all upcoming cars in the 40 series.

Production of 2018 Volvo XC40 is also an important occasion for the car maker’s Belgian plant in Ghent. They have turned this plant into a global export hub for CMA-based cars, including an 8,000 square metre addition to the body shop. The XC40 has created 363 new jobs at the plant… for robots. There is one new robot they are particularly proud of, called The Beast, which is used to lift lower car bodies to a conveyor belt close to the ceiling of the plant.

“This is a proud day for Ghent, the company and all our employees here,” Volvo Cars Chief Executive and President Håkan SamuelssonSamuelsson said. “Our people have put in long days and many hours to prepare the plant for the start of XC40 production and they have done a great job. The XC40 represents a bright future for Ghent and for Volvo Cars.”

