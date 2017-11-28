/2018 VW Tiguan R-Line Launches in America

If you find the majority of Korean and Japanese crossovers currently out there in the market a little too inelegant and you want something with a bit more pizzazz, well good news! The 2018 VW Tiguan R-Line will soon become available US-wide with killer looks and really cool features.

Set to go on sale in the first quarter of next year, the 2018 VW Tiguan R-Line comes with exclusive interior and exterior appointments as well as extra features. Those familiar with VW’s R-Line models know that they all have a whiff of sportiness about them,and the Tiguan is no exception. The crossover features an aggressive body kit with sports bumpers front and rear, gloss black spoiler and diffuser, and body color wheelarch extensions and side skirts. What’s more, you get 19-inch “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels for SEL trims and 20-inch “Braselton” aluminum-alloy wheels on SEL Premium trims.

Inside you can count on R-Line steering wheel badge; black headliner; stainless-steel sport pedal covers; and stainless-steel door sills with the R-Line logo as the main highlights. 2018 VW Tiguan R-Line also gets as standard the Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB II) system. Available as a $1,795 package for the SEL and $1,495 package for the SEL Premium models, the R-Line Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. While 4Motion All-Wheel-Drive is an optional extra, the package does include front and rear Park Distance Control (ParkPilot).

