/2019 Kia Sorento Is Refreshed and Improved for the New Year

Kia’s long-standing family SUV, which used to sell well even in the crappy early generations, is now at the top of its game. The new 2019 Kia Sorento unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show is every bit as premium as the European rivals but has a Korean price tag. Read on to see what’s new in the latest episode of this success story.

In terms of design the 2019 Kia Sorento is at best a refresh of the current model. Though Kia says the car features new front and rear fascia, the changes are more of a nip-and-tuck nature. They are well-placed, though, so as to make the new Sorento look classy and up-market. Revised radiator grille and headlights look better than ever, and you get sleeker taillamps (LED bulbs for EX trim and higher), revised liftgate and a sportier muffler tip, as well as new rims from 17 to 19 inch in size.

Inside the cabin the changes are more profound. 2019 Kia Sorento comes with new, more tactile steering wheel, new shifter knob and a revised instrument cluster with improved graphics, plus revised air vents and the center console design. The space, practicality and features are as good as they’ve ever been. Depending on the trim you choose you can enjoy premium equipment such as dual-zone HVAC and panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather, 14-way power seats, and… And of course you get an upgraded AVN 5.0 navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Dynamically, the new Sorento comes with a choice of two proven engines, including a 185 hp 2.4-liter inline-4 GDI or a 3.3-liter V6 GDI. The former is mated to a revised and more efficient electronically controlled six-speed automatic gearbox featuring Sportmatic. The 290 hp V6 gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Customers can choose between two- or four-wheel-drive. Pricing and market-specific specs will be confirmed later.

