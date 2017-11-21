/2019 Lincoln MKC Unveiled with Fresh Looks, More Tech

If, for some reason, you are not attracted to any of the million choices you have in the SUV market, check out this new offering from Lincoln. The handsome and refreshingly unique 2019 Lincoln MKC is by no means the best car in this segment. But for those who wish to set themselves apart from masses it is one of the few viable options.

The design of 2019 Lincoln MKC, for all its modern and trendy cues, still has something of the old world about it. You know, back when cars where status symbols. It has a large and unashamedly shiny grille, headlights modeled on the eyes of the 60’s actresses, and well-defined curves that don’t hide the fact it’s a little on the chunky side. All the good stuff are here, though. You get LEDs, panoramic roof, and inside the warm and cozy cabin, heated and cooled seats, wifi, USB, and…

Being an exclusive sort of vehicle, 2019 Lincoln MKC also offers options you won’t find in the more conventional SUVs. There is the Black Label personalized experience with services such as annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a list of select restaurants, and themes such as Modern Heritage, Indulgence and Center Stage, each of which comes with unique colors and trims and tons of options. You even get a Lincoln Way app that enables you to start, lock, unlock and locate their MKC, as well as schedule remote starts to allow the vehicle to heat or cool to comfortable levels.

Powering the new MKC is a couple of turbocharged engines. There is a 2.3 liter unit with 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 2.0 liter which is the default engine with 245 horsepower. Intelligent all-wheel-drive system is available for both motors. The 2019 model also gets Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection.

