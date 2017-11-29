/2019 Lincoln Nautilus Revealed As the New MKX

Lincoln Motor company realized that in order to refresh their image and get their mid-size SUV a boost, they need more than just a facelft. So they changed the name too. What you hitherto knew as the MKX will be called from here on after the Lincoln Nautilus. The recipe, however, is pretty much the same.

With the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus you get a unique looking family SUV with excellent build quality and an old-school kind of approach to luxury. There is a ton of leather and wood and other good stuff inside the cabin, and outside you get a healthy dose of chrome and other shiny bits. The new design is a lot tamer though, in the sense that the size of the grille and the lights are within the normal range. The whole thing, in fact, looks quite neat and tidy.

Lincoln Nautilus sets itself apart not just by virtue of a unique design, but also special features. The SUV features acoustic side glass for less noise indie the cabin, Ultra Comfort seats can be adjusted up to 22 ways, a 19-speaker Revel sound system, concealed wireless charging pad, leather-wrapped, hand-stitched steering wheel is mounted ahead of a 12.3-inch fully configurable digital instrument cluster, and SYNC 3 infotainment system. The engine lineup includes a powerful 2.7-liter engine that delivers an estimated 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 245-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Both engines include standard Auto Start-Stop capability, plus an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Those who want their Nautilus even more special should go for the Black Label trim. This high end model offers three luxury themes. Thoroughbred adds Venetian leathers, Chilean Maple wood, Alcantara accents and Jet Black trim. Gala, inspired by haute couture at New York’s Met Gala, features seats draped in a deeply hued and elegant Carmine leather complemented by Onyx leather and an Alcantara headliner as well as Nouveax Armor aluminum accents. And Chalet, inspired by the comfort of an après-ski lodge, brings Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and deep Silverwood appliqués.

