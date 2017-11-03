/3D Design BMW M2 Is About Subtle Improvements

At first sight what you are looking at here might appear to be a standard BMW M2. But upon closer inspection one notices a number of carbon additions giving the little sports car a unique and serious look. This is the 3D Design BMW M2 equipped with a custom aero kit designed more to function than show off.

This is excellent because body kits in general, and specifically those designed for BMW models, tend to be all big and showy. They accentuate the already in-your-face parts of these cars and the end result, more often than not, is a classless creature that makes it owner look like a ginormous knob. That is not the case with the 3D Design BMW M2 though. Granted, it does have a big rear wing, but the whole thing has such a discreet design that, as mentioned, you may not even notice it as an aftermarket package.

With 3D Design BMW M2 you get a neat and well-placed front splitter with extended tips on either side. It sits snugly under the stock bumper and not only gives the front-end a more racy look, it also helps with aerodynamics by making it easier for the car to cut through air at high speed. On the sides you get a pair of carbon sills, and at the back a diffuser insert complemented with 3D Design exhaust pipes and of course, the big rear wing. You ca order subtler wings if you want, but this GT-inspired one provides copious amounts of downforce.

This M2 offered by BMW Abu Dhabi features no performance upgrades for its twin-turbo straight-six engine, but that’s OK. The standard motor is pretty potent at 370 horsepower. This propels the new BMW M2 Coupe with optional sevenspeed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) and Launch Control from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

