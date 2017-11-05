/5 Symptoms of a Bad Engine Mount

The engine mount is responsible for making sure the engine of a vehicle stays securely connected to its frame or chassis. All the engine vibrations and shocks from driving the vehicle are absorbed by the mount as well. The engine mounts come in different sizes and shapes, depending on the type of vehicle you have. They are typically all made from both rubber and metal. The rubber is what helps it absorb the vibrations while the metal handles the force of the engine.

Top 5 Failure Symptoms

You might not think engine mounts are that significant because they are very small parts. However, they make the difference when it comes to aligning and stabilizing the engine of your vehicle. Engine mounts should last you over 50,000 miles unless you regularly drive over bumpy roads that cause vibrations. If there are problems with the engine mount that cause it to fail, then it will create a lot of easily noticeable symptoms.

Below are the top 5 failure symptoms to watch out for.

Vibrations – When the engine mount goes bad, one of the first symptoms you will notice is the car vibrates when accelerating, at idle speed and even when starting the car. After all, the mount is what’s supposed to keep the engine from vibrating in the first place. If the mount has not secured the engine to the chassis, then it will vibrate. Usually, the vibration is more intense on the passenger side. Unless you have someone in the car with you, then you’ll have to put your hand on the passenger seat to feel for the vibration. Bouncing Engine – A serious symptom would be actual engine damage or damage to one of its parts. This would happen if the engine mount completely snaps off rather than just being a little damaged or loose. If the engine mount is no longer present, then your engine will bounce around from side to side. The faster you accelerate, the more bouncing the engine will do. This will cause it to get severely damaged while parts of it come loose and fly out of it. Bad Hoses and Belts – A faulty engine mount can do damage to almost all your engine parts. They will particularly cause your hoses and belts to break as well. This will surely happen as you’re driving at high speeds. Misalignment – The engine mount keeps the engine aligned so that it doesn’t sag down more on one particular side. If the engine is not straight, then you may first hear sounds coming from the engine. At this point, you should check to see if the engine is tilted. If it is, then you need to replace the engine mount. Noises – A very common symptom of a bad engine mount is clanking sounds or knocking sounds. Any type of noise coming from your engine spells trouble, so you have to inspect the engine mount to see if that’s what it is. Depending on its position in your vehicle, you may need to have a mechanic check it for you in the shop.

How to Fix This



If you notice any of the symptoms described above, then take your vehicle to a licensed auto professional right away. Since it concerns the engine area of your vehicle, it would be best to visit the dealership where you purchased the car and have their mechanics work on it. After all, they will have to work around your engine area and you want to be sure that the mechanics are familiar with your make and model vehicle. The engine mount itself won’t cost a lot to replace but the labor cost associated with the replacement will be a lot costlier.

