/ABT Audi S5 Tuning Program for 2018 MY Range

The S5 series have always been among the classiest Audis one can buy due to the discreet way in which they deliver their power. They are not cars for posers. The S5 models are pretty accomplished cars as standard, but upgrade treatments like this ABT Audi S5 tweak that perfection and make the whole even more enjoyable.

The 2018 ABT Audi S5 covers all variants of the car including Sportback, Coupe and Convertible. The latter is our favorite because it is all the car you ever need. It has four seats, an open top, four-wheel-drive, a great interior, comfy ride, and stellar performance. The ABT treatment improves some of those aspects with an eye towards sportiness. So the body is garnished with aero parts, the suspension lowered, and the wheels increased in size.

But they have done all this in a level-headed way so as not to ruin that discreetness we were just talking about. ABT Audi S5 styling tweaks include aggressive looking front spoiler and a distinctive rear skirt set with a muffler system and four black chromed end pipes. They do have a profound effect on the way the car looks, but they are not show-offy. The same goes for the wheels. You have a large selection of 19 and 20 inches wheels from DR, ER-C, GR, and FR models to choose from, in colors like “glossy black” or “matt black”.

In terms of performance, while no power kit has been announced yet for the 2018 engines, ABT Audi S5 is a better performer than the standard model thanks to tweak suspension. The ABT coilover suspension springs available for this model can be adjusted to lower the ride height by 0.6 to 1.5 inches, thus improving the car’s road holding and cornering capabilities.

