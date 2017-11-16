/Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Can Pull 3.3g Around Corners!

While the world is waiting with bated breath to see the new Valkyrie hypercar on the road, Aston is preparing a track-only version of this breathtaking machine. Set for release in 2020, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is pitched by the company as the “ultimate expression of performance.”

And it’s not just because it looks like something out of the pages of Science Fiction. Designed by Formula 1 guru Adrian Newey, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will be closest thing to a real F1 car you can enjoy without being a professional racer. Well, not you perhaps, but the 25 extremely rich people who get to buy this car. The vehicle is the result of a jont project between Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing.

Powering the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is a naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine measuring 6.5 liters in displacement. It’s backed up by a re-programmed Rimac Energy Recovery System, so the yet-to-be-revealed performance figures will certainly be astonishing. Compared to the road car, the AMR Pro is lighter and more focused, running on smaller 18 inch wheels at the front and boasting polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, a lighter construction of carbon fibre bodywork, new suspension uprights and carbon fibre wishbones, plus moulded race seats in place of the adjustable road car items.

It’s no winder then the AMR Pro Valkyrie is said to be as fast as n F1 or LMP1 car around any given race track. The car can pull up to 3.3g around corners and sustain braking deceleration of more than 3.5g. So if you are getting one of these your body had better be as fit as your wallet is fat! Even then you will have to go though a driver training program tailored for this car before you are allowed behind the wheel.

Red Bull Technology’s Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, said: “While it is endowed with extraordinary performance, it has always been vitally important to me that the Valkyrie functions well as a true road car, and that naturally comes with some constraints. However, with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro we have the freedom to create an extreme evolution that makes no such concessions. While the core elements of the road and track versions are shared, every aspect of the AMR Pro – aerodynamics, chassis, powertrain and weight – has been optimised to significantly extend the performance envelope. It offers a level of track performance significantly beyond any previous two seat closed roof car.”

