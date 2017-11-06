/ATS GT – Italian Exotica with €1,150,000 Price Tag

Normally when a new-born supercar with a million euro price tag appears on the radar we tend to look at it with some skepticism. After all, many have tried to be the new Ferrari before and claimed big things, but no one remembers them today. But in the case of the new ATS GT one cannot help thinking here’s something solid, something with real value to it.

Part of that could be because of the brand itself. Dating back to the 60s, the Italian firm was set up by a bunch of ex-Ferrari engineers and technicians. Now that is always a good starting point. But the resurrected model does not rely solely on the merits of its ancestors,namely the ATS 2500 GTS. It’s a bloody good supercar in its own right with the looks and power and exclusivity to back up the name.

Here’s a detailed look at this beauty in one seriously cool slideshow:

Limited to just 12 units, each priced at €1,150,000, the ATS GT features gullwing doors with touch sensors instead of handles, red and gold stripes, a very neat aero kit with pronounced diffusers and spoilers, forged aluminium wheels (20” front, 21” rear), and plenty of carbon fiber inside. The minimalist design of the cabin is an homage to the racing machines the GT tries to emulate. So you get ultra-thin digital Cluster TFT screen,surrounded by an aluminium frame, and the central touchscreen for managing all the other functions including various suspension and powertrain modes.

But the meat of the package is the bi-turbo V8 engine with either 650 or 700 bhp output. The motor features dry-sump lubrication like a racing car and, in the fastest mode, can propel the ATS GT from 0 to 60 mpg in 3 seconds flat and on to a top speed of 206 mph. The 1,300 kg speed machine also boasts a mechanical differential and 7-speed box for maximum fun around track, and of course a sonorus Italian exhaust system is also present.

ATS GT SPECS:

Dimensions

Length 4,700mm

Width 1,960mm

Maximum height 1,210mm

Wheelbase 2,670mm

Dry weight 1,300kg

Boot capacity 2.30m3

Engine and transmission

Bi-turbo V8 engine with dry-sump lubrication

Displacement 3,799 cc.

Power 478 KW / 650 bhp at 7,250 rpm – Optional Upgrade 515 KW /700 bhp

Maximum torque 678 Nm – Optional Upgrade 750 Nm

Euro 6 certification

Rear wheel drive

7 speed automatic ATS transmission

Performance

Maximum speed: more than 206mph

0 to 60mph: 3.0 seconds with launch control

0 to 120mph: 9.9 seconds

CO2 emissions 275 g/km

Fuel consumption

City 18 lt./100 km (15.6mpg)

Highway 9 lt./100 km (31.4mpg)

Combined 12 lt./100 km (23.5mpg)

Dynamics

Forward and rear double wishbone suspension

Shock absorbers with adjusting rings

Active electronic setup

ESP stability control

Brakes with carbo-ceramics discs

20” front wheels; 21” rear wheels

Front tyres 255/30R20 ; rear tyres 355/25R21

Tour-Sport-Race driving modes

Multi material chassis (aluminium alloy and carbon fibre) capable of outstanding strength and torsion

Infotainment

Active instrument panel

Central touchscreens that interact with the main instrument panel

Prima Orchestra Professional Sound System

Parking cameras

G-meter

Tyre temperature and pressure information

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]