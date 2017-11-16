/First Corvette Carbon 65 to Be Auctioned for the Troops

In a show of patriotism Chevrolet announced they will be auctioning off the first production unit of the new 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 edition. This special car, signed by President George W. Bush, will go under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 20, 2018.

This is an effort coordinated by George W. Bush Presidential Center and so all the proceeds from the sales of the first Corvette Carbon 65 will go the Bush Center’s Military Service Initiative which helps post-9/11 veterans and their families make successful transitions to civilian life through meaningful employment. This is something on the line with General Motors’ own efforts in supporting the troops. More than 50,000 GM retirees are veterans and they currently employ over 6,000 former service men and women.

But the buyer of this unique Corvette Carbon 65 will get more than a ‘Vette signed by Bush junior. The special and limited edition of just 650 copy features special exterior and interior appointments including Ceramic Matrix Gray paint job and a ton of carbon fiber trims and accents inside and out. The full list of the cars exclusive goodies includes the following:

Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior (blue top on Convertibles)

Unique fender stripes and door graphics

Black wheels with machined grooves (Cup-style wheels for Grand Sport and Blade-style wheels for Z06)

Blue brake calipers

Visible carbon-fiber ground effects, hood section and roof (Coupe models) or tonneau inserts (Convertible models)

New visible carbon-fiber spoiler (all models) and quarter intake ducts (Coupe)

Center caps with Carbon logo

Carbon Flash badges and outside mirrors

Jet Black suede-wrapped interior with blue stitching

Carbon-fiber steering wheel rim and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim

Competition Sport seats

Carbon Edition sill plates

