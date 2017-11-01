/Hennessey Venom F5 – Details, Specs, Pricing

As the new American hypercar Hennessey Venom F5 is making its world debut at the SEMA show 2017, the tuner/car maker released first official details of this magnificent monster. Replacing the old Lotus-based Venom, the F5 features home-grown American everything and claims some American-sized numbers too.

Powering the Hennessey Venom F5 is a 1600 bhp Hennessey Twin Turbo V8 Engine mated to a 7-speed single clutch paddle shift transmission. Tipping the scale at 2,950 lbs, the rear-wheel-drive F5 accelerates from 0 to 186 mph (300 km/h) in under 10 seconds and flat out can reach 300+ mph. It is also said to do the now trendy 0-400-0 run in under 30 seconds.

Boasting new and cutting-edge carbon fiber chassis and body, Hennessey Venom F5 also looks the part. It’s low and hunkered down and has a special design cue with three circles featured on the exhaust pipes and inside the cabin for the air vents. The design is not very artistic per se. If you are used to stuff like the Huayra or Regera the F5 will not tingle your tingly bits at all. But it’s a neat and clean look this car has, and more importantly it’s functional aerodynamically.

Hennessey Venom F5 hardtop will be produced in 24 copies, each priced at $1.6 million US dollars.

“We’ve designed F5 to be timeless so that in 25 years it will still have a level of performance and design that will be unmatched,” said John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO. “The F5 is an all new car, designed and built from the ground up, from the engine to the chassis. We expect the Venom F5, named for the most powerful tornado speed winds on the Fujita scale, to be the first road car capable of achieving more than 300 mph and have worked closely with Pennzoil to get us across the finish line.”

