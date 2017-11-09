/Hyundai i30 N TCR Race Car Priced at €128,000

The highly anticipated customer race car from Hyundai goes on sale as the Korean company confirms the pricing. The 2018 Hyundai i30 N TCR starts at €128,000, but teams placing their orders first will get a four grand discount. That makes the i30 N one of the most affordable racing cars ever offered for sale.

The early birds will also get their cars as early as December, so they will plenty of time to prepare for the 2018 season. There are other incentives as well, for customers buying multiple cars, with including spare parts packages of up to €28.000. Each Hyundai i30 N TCR comes race-ready out of the box, equipped with ABS, night lamps and an external refueling fitting. Another advantage of this car is Hyundai’s vast and reliable customer support and spare parts delivery, ensuring you are never out of action for long due to damage or mechanical failure.

Hyundai i30 N TCR has already proven it’s a serious competition car with a stellar performance at TCR events in Europe and China. Based on the road-going i30 N, the car features a 2.0 liter turbo engine equipped with racing-grade ECU and performance part, competition-spec suspension and brakes and interior, and the mandatory safety package including roll cage.

Hyundai i30 N TCR Specs:

Engine:

Transverse mounted, 2-litre turbocharged engine with direct injection, intercooled

Life Racing ECU and data acquisition system

BMC air induction kit

Transmission:

Pneumatic paddle shift operated, 6-speed sequential gearbox with external preload adjustment

Multi-disc motorsport clutch

Motorsport-specification driveshafts

Braking:

Front bespoke Brembo 6-piston monobloc calipers with Ø380mm ventilated brake discs

Rear 2-piston monobloc calipers with Ø278mm ventilated brake discs

Pagid brake pads

Adjustable pedal box with spherical bearing-mounted Brembo master cylinders

Goodridge braided hoses and fittings

Steering:

Hydraulic steering rack

Suspension:

Front McPherson struts with adjustable dampers

Rear 4-arm multi-link with adjustable dampers

Wheels:

Braid i30 N TCR specific 10”x18” rims

Chassis:

Hyundai Motorsport-designed lightweight, high-tensile steel roll cage

Strengthened production body shell, painted white interior and exterior

Body panels from steel and GFC

Interior:

Sabelt race seats and 6-point HANS compatible harnesses

Sabelt 330mm flat steering wheel

Lifeline fire extinguisher system • 100-litre fuel tank with endurance refueling capability • Odyssey PC680 lightweight race battery

Dimensions:

Length: 4,450mm

Width: 1,950mm

Wheel base: 2,650mm

Track Width: 1,700mm

Minimum weight: 1,285kg (including driver, complying with TCR regulations)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]