/Lamborghini Huracan Gifted to Pope Francis, To Be Auctioned for Charity

If we were to name the most hedonistic brands of automobile, Lamborghini would definitely be in the top 5. That is what makes what you are about to hear a little out of the norm. They went ahead and gifted a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan to Pope Francis, probably as an act of repentance for providing thousands with intense worldly pleasures!

The Holy Father blessed this white Lamborghini Huracan with gold stripes with a wave of his hand – talk about superpowers – during the handover ceremony in Vatican. Pope Francis is not going to drive the car, although you never know with this one. He’s done some cool un-Pope-like stuff before. But the main purpose of this affair is for the Huracan to be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the Pope’s charity programs, most of which help Christians in need around the globe.

As far as celebrity endorsements go, the Pope pointing at the car and murmuring some Latin words is up there with previous ownership by Elvis Presley. That is going to guarantee a goodly sale when this holy Lamborghini Huracan goes under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s event on May 12, 2018. The buyer will also appreciate Bianco Monocerus with Giallo Tiberino cplor scheme,done by Ad Personam department as a tribute to the colors of the flag of Vatican City.

Pope Francis Charities to receive the Huracan money include:

The reconstruction of the Nineveh Plain under the patronage of the Pontifical Foundation “Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre” (Aid to the Church in Need). The aim of the project is to ensure the return of the Christian community to the Nineveh Plain in Iraq by rebuilding their homes, public edifices and places of worship.

The Pope John XXIII Community, which is dedicated to helping women who are victims of trafficking and other abuses on the 10 th anniversary of the passing of Father Oreste Benzi and the 50 th anniversary (in 2018) of the founding of the Community, “Progetto Casa Papa Francesco” (Pope Francis House Project).

anniversary of the passing of Father Oreste Benzi and the 50 anniversary (in 2018) of the founding of the Community, “Progetto Casa Papa Francesco” (Pope Francis House Project). Two Italian associations that carry out activities mainly in Africa: GICAM, headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta, and “Amici per il Centrafrica” (Friends for Central Africa), have worked for many years in the region on initiatives dedicated primarily to aiding women and children in need.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]