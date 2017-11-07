/Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Is Raging Bull of the Future

Who was it said Lambo would never ever go electric? Well, the Italian car maker themselves would beg to differ. They took to MIT, of all places, to unveil the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, which is their vision of a super sports car for the third millennium. And it’s electrified, rather beautifully.

Previewing the design of future super cars, Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is as mad and as brash as you would expect a car whose emblem is the image of a bull in the midst of a fit. But it’s not all drama and no wisdom this time around. You see, with the Trezo the main focus has been on technology and innovation rather than style and excitement. The four pillars upon which this concept is erected include “Energy, Innovation in Materials, Powertrain & Vehicle Architecture, Sound & Emotion.”

All that sounds rather un-Lambo-like. But you can’t really expect them to go on into the future still making V12 gas-guzzlers in the year 2025. So Lamborghini Terzo Millennio features in-wheel electric motors. This enables the designers to play around with the parts no longer restricted by the shape of the running gear underneath them. It also enables the engineers to have a 4WD system with computer code rather than oily mechanical bits. The Trezo also benefits from nanomaterial for weight saving and sustainability purposes. What’s more, Lamborghini aim is to develop an innovative supercapacitor able to close the gap with conventional batteries in terms of energy density, preserving an outstanding power density.

So yes, most of the stuff Lamborghini Terzo Millennio presents as its virtues are nothing more than wishes for the time being. But Lambo has the will and the capably to make it all happen. They want to assure you though that the transition to electricity and fancy materials does not mean the Lamborghinis of the future are going to be dull and soulless creatures. They are going to make sure you still get plenty of visceral pleasure from these machines.

