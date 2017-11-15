/Latest Singer 911 Is a Beautifully Restored 964

Anyone who argues cars cannot be art has certainly never seen a Singer 911. All these cars are amazing works of arts, but this latest one, a 1990 Porsche 964 restored and modernized to the buyer’s detailed specifications, is just friggin’ mesmerizing!

This Singer 911 is the result of a joint Dynamics and Lightweighting Study “DLS” with Williams Advanced Engineering. The owner wanted his to car to be the embodiment of dynamism through lightness philosophy, and Singer obliged him by conducting one of the most thorough engineering works they have ever done. For this project they brought together some of the best names in automotive business, including Michelin, Brembo, and BBS Motorsport, as well as automotive authority Chris Harris and former racing driver Marino Franchitti.

It’s no wonder, then, the end result is so brilliant. It’s not just that this Singer 911 looks amazing as a complete object. You can stripe it apart to its building blocks, and each one of those is also a work of art. That includes the mechanical parts. Look at the whole engine assembly in the photo below and tell me it doesn’t belong in a museum of modern art?

The Williams connection means this Singer 911 benefits from a 500 horsepower four-valve, four-camshaft, naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-six engine. They have also designed the aerodynamics and suspension geometry, and brought the know-how in using lightweight material such as magnesium, titanium, carbon fibre and other advanced materials. The car also gets carbon composite Brembo Brakes, BBS magnesium wheels, Hewland magnesium, lightweight 6-speed transmission, and bespoke Michelin Cup2 tires.

Visually, the completely overhauled 964 is finished Absinthe, a bespoke color inspired by Porsche’s vintage green, and it’s complemented with interior leather in Blood Orange. We dare say this 911 is on the par, in terms of beauty and art and general exquisiteness, with something like the Pagani Huayra.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]