/McLaren Sports Series Gets Winter Tires from Pirelli

It is not really recommended that you bring out your sports car during the cold and wet months. But if you are adamant you need to drive your McLaren Sports Series this winter, the company has got your back. They have teamed up with Italian giant Pirelli to get you some extra grippy tires.

The McLaren Winter Wheels and Tyres set is the package put together for your safety and enjoyment, and it feature four four, 14-spoke Lightweight Forged wheels in Stealth finish, fitted with Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tyres and incorporating the McLaren tyre pressure monitoring system. It is exclusively available for McLaren Sports Series – that is the 540C, 570S, 570GT and new 570S Spider in layman’s terms – and it comes ready to be bolted on the car, offering optimal grip and control in adverse conditions. Because of their special tread pattern resulting in high drainage level and the special materials used in the making of the rubber, the set also improves the braking performance of the car on slippery surfaces.

McLaren has not announced the pricing of Winter Wheels and Tyres for McLaren Sport Series yet.

“Choosing the right type of tyre to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round,” commented Carl Whipp, Aftersales Director, McLaren Automotive. “Regardless of whether winter tyres are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tyre choice quickly and easily when winter arrives – which is why we have teamed up with our tyre partner, Pirelli, to offer the McLaren Winter Wheels and Tyres set exclusively through McLaren Retailers.”

