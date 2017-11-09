/Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Gets 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating

The all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover gives you another reason to consider it over the rivals. The Japanese urban SUV has passed its Euro NCAP crash tests with flying colors, earning a 5-star safety rating with excellent overall performance. That means the Eclipse is about as safe as this class of cars get right now.

This is, of course, of great significance since Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the kind of car bought predominantly by young families with one or two kids. Safety is the topmost priority for these customers, and they will be glad to know the Cross has performed above average in every crash test category it’s been subjected to. The 2018 Eclipse Cross has scored high within the ‘Small Off-roader’ vehicle class, achieving a 97 per cent rating for Adult Protection and an 80 per cent Pedestrian Protection rating.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has to thank for its safety performance a sophisticated design and a host of intelligent safety features. The crossover comes with Forward Collision Mitigation, Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) vehicle body, seven SRS airbags and seatbelts designed for passenger protection. What’s more, the vehicle benefits from Mitsubishi Motors’ advanced S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) system whcih ensures sure-footed handling in any weather condition and on any surface.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross offers two powertrains that do full justice to a stylish SUV coupe in delivering the right balance of power and environmental performance. The new 1.5L direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine is mated to a new CVT with 8-speed Sport Mode manual override. The 2.2L common rail direct-injection turbocharged diesel engine modified specifically for Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Both powertrain combinations offer the driver brisk driving experience.

