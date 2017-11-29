/Nissan Star Wars Vehicles Take L.A. Auto Show by Storm

You may be aware that Nissan has an ongoing partnership with the Star Wars franchise. Now at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show they take this relationship to a whole new level, unveiling a fleet of six Star Wars-themed vehicles. Nissan Star Wars Vehicles are dressed as characters from the upcoming installment, The Last Jedi.

Now, Nissan Star Wars Vehicles are not just silly wraps done by a third-rate tuner in Venice Beach. I know, they do look silly, but that’s the whole Star Wars thing. Each of these cars was designed by artists from Lucasfilm. They came up with the designs, guiding colors, textures and graphics, and they decided which car, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Altima and Maxima, should play which role. These design are also part of a virtual reality experience they have devised for the show.

Since we are not at all savvy in the nerd arts, we are not going to comment on the vehicles and their designs. We just leave you with the official description of each of the Nissan Star Wars Vehicles and let you form your own judgment.

2018 Nissan Altima – Special Forces TIE Fighter: The Special Forces TIE Fighter is a strike fighter used by the First Order’s elite Special Forces pilots. This is fittingly recreated using Nissan’s best-selling sedan, Altima. The show vehicle features custom body enhancements, bringing it in line with a member of the First Order’s fleet. The vehicle’s standout feature is the cockpit window that brings the multi-paned look of the Special Forces TIE fighter to the Altima’s windshield. Custom wheels and full-body wrap bring the dual-winged spacecraft to life. Speakers at each corner recreate the iconic TIE Fighter and blaster sounds, creating a true sense of motion. Each wheel features the centerpiece of a TIE Fighter wing applied through a hydro-dipping process. 2018 Nissan Maxima – Kylo Ren: Drawing on the existing aggressive design language of the Maxima, this show vehicle is transformed into a truly sinister sedan. Designers merged Kylo Ren’s unmistakable black and silver facemask with the Maxima’s V-motion design language using a single block of milled aluminum for the front of the 4-Door Sports Car. A custom front lower spoiler, impactful hood and body are coated to exacting character color-matching specifications. The project is completed with a set of red signature headlights and underbody lighting that pulse at random – similar to Kylo Ren’s crossguard lightsaber. 2018 Nissan Maxima – Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer: Engineered for speed and astute handling capability, the Nissan Maxima is the perfect car to replicate Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer – one of the new crafts to appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This one-off TIE Silencer is customized to Kylo’s specifications with laser cannons and missile launchers affixed to the vehicle’s distinct wings – stretching the entire length of the car. Crimson lighting in the grille and underneath give this concept an amazing true-to-life feel. Sound effects pulled directly from the movie take this one to the next level, truly blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. 2018 Nissan Maxima – Captain Phasma: Also joining the First Order ranks, the Captain Phasma Maxima is covered in high-gloss silver armor and bears an unmistakable mask of the strong female character in the film. Its fascia and hood are each hand-crafted from aluminum. A red accent line runs the length of the car, with ground effects to further its intimidating look. The Captain Phasma Maxima is also a celebration of female strength. Nissan’s Maxima team is led by a female engineer, the designer for this vehicle was a female from ILM, the vehicle’s brand director is a female and the vehicle was created to celebrate one of the toughest female warriors in the galaxy. 2018 Nissan Rogue – Poe Dameron’s X-wing with BB-8: Poe Dameron’s X-wing leads the New Republic starfleet, with massive fixed wings spanning either side of its Nissan Rogue foundation. Ready for action, the T-70 X-wing starfighter features a pair of illuminating thrusters, while quad laser cannons integrated into each wingtip make the craft ready for battle. Sitting atop the crossover is a full-size BB-8 astromech droid with functioning lights, motion and sound. A rugged tire and wheel package draws parallels to the rugged valor of the Resistance. 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport – A-wing: Quick and nimble, the A-wing is a perfect fit for the Rogue Sport it is built upon. Dual thrusters at the rear of the vehicle are illuminated, while top-mounted fins mimic the A-wing’s design. Its wheels are painted blue to match the craft’s accents with new tires fitted to provide a wide stance. Laser cannons flank the vehicle and a detailed wrap complete with battle damage prove it’s a vehicle ready for almost anything.

