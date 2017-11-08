/Official: 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir

Following the Enclave Avenir, Buick’s luxury sub-brand now enters the sedan segment with this, the new 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir. Boasting unique styling denials, premium materials and a ton of standard features, the flagship LaCrosse will arrive at dealers in early 2018 to offer customers a refreshingly different options to the established European and Japanese models.

Though it features remarkable improvements over the standard models, the design of 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir is still nothing to write home about. The whole thing looks kind of outdated and old-fashioned, but maybe that’s something some people actually want. The improvements include the addition of a unique three-dimensional mesh upper and lower grille paired with chrome wings, Avenir script badging, and 19-inch Pearl Nickel or available 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels.

You might find the cabin a lot more satisfying as it comes with such features as Chestnut interior color theme, embroidered first-row headrests and Avenir-scripted sill plates. Equipment-wise, you get Intelligent Twin-Clutch AWD, Dynamic Drive Package featuring continuous variable real-time dampening control and a suite of advanced safety features. You also get navigation and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium audio, as well as a panoramic moonroof, plus a 310 horsepower V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

“Nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels — customers are signaling they want more from Buick,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “With even more content and an elegant look, Avenir adds a unique name and appearance for those who want the best of our attainable luxury.”

