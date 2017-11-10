/Official: 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport

Ram Trucks is constantly trying to enhance the appeal of their products, even if it means offering uncharacteristic colors and options. They recently launched a series of special Sport edition models in lively colors, of which this 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport is the final one.

And it’s quite a bright little thing, is it not? Just imagine turning up at the construction site in this baby blue beauty. You’re going to get a lot of whistles and hand gestures. The special treatment does, however, give Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport a whole lot of new features and equipment. So on balance it is worth considering this model over a standard 1500, especially as other Sport models come in green and orange and copper. You are better off with blue.

So let’s see what sort of kit you get with the 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport. On the outside there is black-decaled Sport performance hood, new-for-2018 body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts and black R-A-M letter badge, as well as flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging. Inside, blue color-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel and door trim, blue embroidery, blue anodized instrument panel bezels, center console trim and door spears and black headliner are among the main highlights.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will go on sale in November 2017 with a limited run of 2,000 units, each priced at $46,060, plus $1,395 destination. Other notable options include 22-inch aluminum wheels on 4×2 models andpolished 20-inch wheels on 4×4 models, body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and the RamBox storage system.

