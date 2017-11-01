/Official: Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate

It appears Aston Martin is in a bit of a hurry to unload whatever they have left of the current Vanquish before they start making the new version. So after launching the Brady version they have now come up with the Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate edition as the swansong to this beautiful model.

Limited to 175 coupes and convertibles (Volante), the Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate does not get any special treatment under the bonnet. The super GT uses the same as before 595bhp naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12 mated to an 8-speed Touchtronic III automatic transmission and backed by 3-stage adaptive damping and carbon ceramic brakes. So the £211,995 base price you pay for this car does not buy you any extra performance. What it does buy is a whole lot more style.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate can be ordered in three color schemes. Shared features between all these are carbon fibre side strakes featuring rose gold ‘Ultimate‘ decals, carbon treadplates and an ‘Ultimate’ sill plaque, a special stitched quilting design on the seats, plus ‘Ultimate’ headrest embroidery. But then you can choose between the monochrome Ultimate Black with Copper Bronze graphics and Obsidian Black leather with Chestnut Tan accents, Xenon Grey paint and contrasting Cobalt Blue graphics with Electron Yellow accents and Spectral Blue stitching inside, and White Gold paintwork and warm Bronze graphics with Chestnut Tan leather with Obsidian Black accents.

The Ultimate series Vanquish is priced from £211,995 (UK) / €278,995 (Germany) for the Coupe and £223,995 (UK) / €293,995 (Germany) for the Volante.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, said: “With the Ultimate Edition we have accentuated the Vanquish S’s unique blend of tradition, technology and craftsmanship with a selection of three bold exterior paint schemes and hugely appealing interior packages that make creative use of exciting materials. Our design team has created three unique themes which unite an exterior and interior package, but we have been careful to ensure each exterior colour and interior theme work well together to offer our customers maximum choice”.

