/Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S Has Central Driving Position

You probably know American rich man Glickenhaus from his previous one-off, custom Ferraris. Well, what started as a hobby for him is now a legit business, and this is the latest production of his company. The new Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S is an Italian-American McLaren F1 with the steerign wheel right in the center.

That makes the SCG 004s a three-seater, so you have two of your buddies with you as you go a cruise around the lawn of your favorite concourse. They won’t be awfully safe though, and neither will you. The design and layout of the dashboard in this car is pretty old-fashioned.It brings to mind racing Ferraris of the 60s, which means it is an absolute delight sitting in that cabin.

Cameron Glickenhaus ha ambitions to become the modern-day Enzo Ferrari by directly emulating him. His ultimate goal in designing and building Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S, and the other model that went before it, is for him to race at Le Mans. But he has to produce a number of road-going model and sell them to public to be eligible for the race. So there will be up to 325 units of the car sent out ot the wild over the next two or three years. And they will come in various forms, including GT3, GTE and GTLM competition. The support for the 003C will continue for the time being.

As for the specs, the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S is powered by a 5.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine developing 650 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. That power has to haul only 1,179 kg thanks to a carbon chassis. The driven wheels are on the rear and their diff is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. All very vintage stuff, but SCG does offer a paddle shift option as well.

