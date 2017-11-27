/SEAT Fast Lane Delivers Your New Car in Two to Three Weeks

Spanish car maker is now expanding a service they have been quietly testing in Austria this past year. SEAT Fast Lane service is said to be a revolution in the way cars are bought and delivered, enabling the customers to fully personalize their car and have it ready for delivery in two to three weeks time.

The process starts with the customer visiting a dealership and deciding which model he or she wants to buy. SEAT Fast Lane is currently only available for most Leon and Ibiza trims, mind you. They then go through a digital customizer in which they can personalize up to 100 different items on the car. The dealer then closes the deal and, after payments have been made, processes the order to the factory where the model requested is fitted with the desired options and delivered in 14 or 21 days (subject to regional administrative timings).

That is way below the average of 90 days which is the fastest a car maker can currently deliver a personalized model. During the pilot phase of the project in Austria SEAT sold more than 300 vehicles this way, and while that may not sound like a very big number it was enough for them to place their confidence in the system and launch it in Germany and Spain as well. With this service, the brand anticipates users’ new demands and consumer habits, customising their purchasing experience and making it increasingly easy, fast and accessible.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths highlights that “SEAT is seeking new solutions to make customer delivery times a competitive advantage for the brand. Fast Lane is the answer to a changing society where delivery periods are a key factor in consumers’ decision to buy”.

