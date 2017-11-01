/SEMA 2017: Rutledge Wood Toyota Camry

Thanks to its connection with NASCAR, 2018 Toyota Camry had no shortage of custom model at this year’s SEMA. they got a bunch of drivers to come up with their own designs for the family sedan. But just to introduce a bit of variety they also commissioned the Rutledge Wood Toyota Camry, and it could be the best of the lot.

Designed by Rutledge Wood of Top Gear USA fame, this unique Camry benefits from nay innovative feature such as 3D printed body parts. Wood teamed up Rick Leos, a seasoned hot-rodder and car builder, and together they created a car that is really hard to fault as far its show car qualities are concerned.

The main highlights of Rutledge Wood Toyota Camry include custom, 3D printed hood, front and rear bumpers, rear diffuser, rocker panels and headlight buckets, wide body stance and a Megan Racing custom suspension and staggered 20-inch forged Rotiform wheels. The car features a V6 engine tuned with MagnaFlow exhaust, and the whole thing is bathed in a one-off metallic mix of pearlescent blue and purple which the builders call “Blurple.” As for the interior, you got “baseball glove” leather on the seats, door panels and steering wheel.

“Since Rutledge has been such an integral part of the Toyota SEMA machine over the last few years, we decided to let him build his own custom Camry alongside our top NASCAR drivers , ” said Steve Curtis, vice president of media and engagement marketing for Toyota Motor North America.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]