/Tesla Semi Truck Unveiled with 5-Second 0 to 60 Time!

I know, 0 to 60 mph sprint time is not something a trucker would care about. But you can’t deny that figure alone makes the new Tesla Semi something of a wonder. This is also good news for other road users sick of getting stuck behind regular diesel trucks, waiting 20 years for it to reach 20 miles an hour.

Set to go int production in 2019, the new Tesla Semi has four electric motors with a practical manage of around 500 miles. The 5-second 0 to 60 time is achieved, admittedly, without a trailer. But even with a full 80,000-pound load stuck to its bottom this truck can accelerate to 60 mph in 20 seconds. Another interesting statistic suggests it climbs 5% grades at a steady 65 mph, as opposed to 45 mph for a regular hauler. What’s more, there is a regenerative braking system that recovers 98% of kinetic energy to the battery. And I’m sure you’ve already heard Musk talking about this massive thing being more dynamic than a Bugatti Chiron.

So it’s fair to say Tesla Semi blows all the rivals out of the water in terms of performance. And as for the range, while the claimed 500 miles is pretty impressive, Tesla has also come up with Megachargers, a new high-speed DC charging solution, will add about 400 miles in 30 minute. The idea is you install these chargers at points of origin or destination of heavily trafficked routes, thus eliminating the range anxiety which is pretty much the only flaw in the Semi concept. Tesla also reckons their truck beats the regular bunch in terms of ownership cost, as it consumes less than two kilowatt-hours of energy per mile.

Enhanced Autopilot, the Tesla Semi features Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Lane Keeping, Lane Departure Warning, and event recording makes Tesla Semi a virtually autonomous truck and a pretty safe one at that. What’s more, with no engine, transmission, after-treatment system or differentials to upkeep, this bad boy is a lot more reliable and hassle-free to run than the traditional oily trucks. Mind you, it remains to be seen how well the electric motors and the battery packs wear with the passage of time. You can now reserve a Semi for as little as $5,000.

