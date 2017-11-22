/XING Mobility Miss R Is Tesla Roadster’s Asian Cousin

You may not have hear of XING Mobility, but they have been in the business of making electric powertrains for some time. They are a supplier of such systems to car makers the world over. But now they want in on the game itself, and they have a player called XING Mobility Miss R.

OK, so the naming of this electric supercar is not particularity brilliant. But wait until you hear about the kind of performance it promises. There ain’t nothing miss-y about the numbers this car can pull. According to the Taipei-based firm, XING Mobility Miss R has one megawatt of power which is about 1,341 horsepower,produced by 4 independent 350V motors. Since the Miss weighs next to nothing, they say it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.8 seconds, and to 200 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Those are better records than that of the new Tesla Roadster.

In fact, XING makes it quite clear that they are gunning for Tesla’s crown as the world’s fastest electric sports car. Well, fastest accelerating that is, seeing as Miss R has a top speed of only 270 km/h. They are still developing this thing, but they probably need a nicer design if they want to take on and beat Tesla’s sexy Roadster. What XING Mobility Miss R has going for it though is the battery technology. They are using an innovative system with LEGO-like battery modules which house 42 lithium-ion cells, sitting in a bath of 3M Novec 7200 Engineered Fluid used for high-caliber cooling.

But instead of focusing on range XING believes their fast-swapping method, which allows you to take the empty battery pack out and put in a charged one in 5 minutes, is more convenient. Be that as it may, they cannot realistically expect to win the battle against Tesla for one very simple reason. Whereas the new Roadster is priced at $200K, the production version of the Miss R, if they get to that stage, will be upwards of $1 million USD apiece.

Via Motor1

