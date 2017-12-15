/2018 ABT Audi RS3 Sportback and Sedan Tuning Package

Whenever there is a new Audi announced, it is a given that a tricked-out ABT version will follow it. And so here is your 2018 ABT Audi RS3, presenting an upgrade package that fits both the Sportback (hatchback) and Sedan versions of the hot little Ingolstädter.

A single glance at the new ABT Audi RS3 is enough to know it scores very high on the sex appeal index. But the upgrades devised for this car aren’t just cosmetic. They are designed to improve the high-performance Audi’s ride and handling, as well as its general driving fun, and at the same time give it cooler, more aggressive looks as a sort of bonus.

This is best evident in the way the tuner has employed the height adjustable KW suspension. They lower the ride height of the car and thus improve the road holding and grip, while improving the stance. When teamed up with the unique wheels offered for ABT Audi RS3, the suspension really comes into its own in giving the car a superb look. The wheel range for this car include 19 or 20 inch rims in ABT ER-C, ER-F or FR series.

2018 ABT Audi RS3 also includes a number of additional aerodynamic elements and interior finishing upgrades. The main highlights here include add-on front lip and front grille, as well as rear skirt insert, all in glossy black. For the interior, the Bavaria-based company offers different finishing upgrades in carbon and integrated entrance lights with the ABT branding, a gearshift lever badge, and a start/stop button.The package furthermore include ABT exhaust system with two 102 mm double pipes in matte black nestled into the rear skirt, and upgraded brakes.

