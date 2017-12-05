/2018 Alpine A110 Premiere Edition Priced from €58,500

Finally, the new, modern-day Alpine is ready to hit the roads, going on sale in five days. We’ve waited a long time for this thing, but all the evidence suggest 2018 Alpine A110 is well worth the wait. I’m afraid, however, the privilege of enjoying one is a bit costly, as the sports car starts at €58,500.

The good news is though, that is the base price for the limited edition 2018 Alpine A110 Premiere Edition. Regular models will be less expensive. But the launch model is the really irresistible one, if just for the fact that they are making only 1,955 units of it. That is a tribute to the year Alpine was founded. The A110 Première Edition come as standard with lightweight 18-inch Otto Fuchs forged aluminium wheels, an active sports exhaust, Focal audio system, carbon fibre interior accents, brushed aluminium pedals, leather-trimmed Sabelt one-piece sports seats, a numbered Première Edition plaque on the centre console and tasteful Tricolore badges on the rear pillars. The order books will soon open for the standard versions.

The rear-wheel-drive 2018 Alpine A110 Premiere is powered by a 252 PS turbocharged, 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. That power has to haul around just over 1,100 kg, and that makes the sports car pretty nippy. You know the handling of this car is going to be sweet as honey just looking at it. But to make sure it won’t disappoint, Alpine engineers have given it double-wishbone suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres measure 205/40 R18 at the front and 235/40 R18 at the rear,and 44:56 weight distribution. There is also large and powerful brakes and stability system you can fully disengage. The A110 sprints from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited at 156mph.

What we love about the new Alpine, besides the performance, is that it’s a fun sports car that can be used everyday. Granted, with only 100 liters of storage space it is not long-distance cruiser. But if you are a single guy or gal the A110 is the perfect daily driver because, unlike an ordinary city runabout, it brings a smile to your face every time you get in it.

