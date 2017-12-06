/2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback UK Pricing and Specs Confirmed

Starting from the 18th January, 2018, customers in UK can purchase the sexy new Hyundai i30 Fastback. Set to spice up the compact segment with a four-door coupe design, the Fastback is an interesting addition to the i30’s range. But it remains to be seen how well it will go down in the hatchback-loving British market.

In order to win over customers the 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback has on its side not just an interesting design with lowered roof and wide stance but also great value. The car is, as is always the case with this Korean models, packed with features. The UK i30 Fastback is available in three trim levels: SE Nav, Premium and Premium SE. Engine-wise, three combinations are available, the 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual, 1.4 T-GDi 140PS 6 speed manual.

As for the pricing, the base model (SE Nav 1.0 T- GDi 120PS 6 speed manual) starts at £20,305. The standard kit you get with the basic trim include satellite navigation with 8” LCD touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with voice recognition and wireless phone charging, rear parking assist system, rear view camera, cloth seats with height adjustable and with additional electric lumbar adjustment, leather steering, unique 17” alloy wheel design, front fog lamps and halogen headlamps with smart high beam function.

Standard safety equipment on 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback include Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. In addition, Blind Spot Detection System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard equipment on Premium and Premium SE models. You will find the pricing for all trim levels in the table below:

